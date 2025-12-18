Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cigna Group stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $273.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.63 and its 200 day moving average is $293.24. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $383.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1,600.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 74,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,412 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cigna Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,194,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Cigna Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 43,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.