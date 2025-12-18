Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 468.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 216.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
BEAM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.