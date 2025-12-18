Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 468.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,349 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 7,080.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 1,248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 216.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

About Beam Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.