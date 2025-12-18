eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.63. 876,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,909,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30.

eEnergy Group Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

