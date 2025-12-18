HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,159.80 and last traded at GBX 1,141.80, with a volume of 2147000000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,111.80.

HSBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 1,010 to GBX 1,060 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,060.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,056.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 983.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

