ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.42 and last traded at $144.29, with a volume of 4792800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.33.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 1,826.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,095.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.