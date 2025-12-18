Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 4208283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27 and a beta of 1.99.
Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$329.95 million for the quarter.
Discovery Silver Company Profile
Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.
