Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Discovery Silver Corp. (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.25 and last traded at C$9.18, with a volume of 4208283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

Discovery Silver Stock Up 4.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Discovery Silver (TSE:DSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$329.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discovery Silver Company Profile

In other Discovery Silver news, insider Sprott Mining Inc. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,221,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,582,680. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Eric Sprott sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,221,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,582,680. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery Silver Corp is an exploration and development company building a large-scale, high-margin silver asset in Mexico. Its flagship project is the Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offer margin, size, and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

