Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Trading Up 28.7% – Still a Buy?

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 1,024,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 959% from the average session volume of 96,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Copper Fox Metals Trading Up 28.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.07 million, a PE ratio of -517.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Copper Fox Metals Company Profile

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

