Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and traded as low as $36.88. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 68,658 shares traded.

TKOMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

