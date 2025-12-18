Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.4875. Origin Energy shares last traded at $7.4875, with a volume of 235 shares traded.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.
