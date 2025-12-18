Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and traded as low as $11.40. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.4150, with a volume of 37,688 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

