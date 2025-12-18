Financial Analysis: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) & J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J. W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J. W. Mays and Hammerson.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. W. Mays 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hammerson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

J. W. Mays has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

3.2% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of J. W. Mays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares J. W. Mays and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. W. Mays -2.24% -0.94% -0.56% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J. W. Mays and Hammerson”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. W. Mays $22.47 million 3.51 -$140,000.00 ($0.26) -150.19 Hammerson $154.76 million N/A -$672.56 million N/A N/A

J. W. Mays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Summary

Hammerson beats J. W. Mays on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J. W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c. 175 million visitors each year and supporting 20,000+ jobs though our retail, dining and social occupiers. These destinations include Bullring in Birmingham, The Oracle in Reading, Dundrum Estate, Dublin and Terraces du Port in Marseille. We also hold investments in Value Retail, best-in-class villages such as Bicester Village, Oxfordshire. Hammerson also holds 80 acres of attractive pre-development and strategic land. This includes complementary adjacent land, creating optionality to enhance both the scale and diversity of the existing estate, and stand-alone land opportunities. These include Martineau Galleries in Birmingham and Bishopsgate Goodsyard, Shoreditch.

