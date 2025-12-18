Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $118.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.0769.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. Crown has a 1-year low of $75.98 and a 1-year high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,883,000 after purchasing an additional 149,339 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 152.9% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 194,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.