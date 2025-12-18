Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.8182.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 729,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 99,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

