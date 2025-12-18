Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.8182.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Capricor Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CAPR stock opened at $26.15 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capricor Therapeutics
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Post 35% Surge, Analysts Eye More Upside in Copper Giant Freeport
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why a SpaceX IPO Could Be a Major Catalyst for GOOGL Stock
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Can Upwork Maintain Its Comeback? Reasons to Be Bullish and Bearish
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.