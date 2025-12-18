Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.2222.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Safehold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Safehold has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 36.91, a quick ratio of 36.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $986.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Safehold had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 928.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 117.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

