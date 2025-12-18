Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,996,807,000 after purchasing an additional 841,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,357,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,196,775,000 after buying an additional 177,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,619,489,000 after buying an additional 291,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,703.50. This trade represents a 30.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.85.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $326.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.00 and a 200-day moving average of $299.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

