Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $121.81.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

