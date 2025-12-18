Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 111.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 58.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,549,000 after acquiring an additional 660,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,606,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 366,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 233,966 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 481,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after buying an additional 182,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.03. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,287,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,956,525.49. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,281,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,877,703.68. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,674. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

