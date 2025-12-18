Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,649 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $7,980,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth $7,275,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 644,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 250,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 112.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 189,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, Director Louis P. Jr. Mathews bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,700.40. The trade was a 17.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $50,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,615 shares in the company, valued at $556,328.25. This trade represents a 9.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $101,538 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

