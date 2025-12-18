Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,738,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,643,993,000 after purchasing an additional 210,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after acquiring an additional 513,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $1,195,137,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock valued at $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.90.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:CB opened at $312.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $313.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

