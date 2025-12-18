Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 62,517 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 460.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 312.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 235,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 178,660 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.97 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.