Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,641 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,466,000 after buying an additional 359,736 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 607,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 75,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.28. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $522.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZB

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.