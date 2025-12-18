116,711 Shares in Informatica Inc. $INFA Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,711 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Informatica by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Informatica by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Informatica had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $439.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Informatica

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,193 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $253,703.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 309,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,696,087.56. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

