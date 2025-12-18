Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Phreesia by 108.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $34,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3,741.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 957,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $14,206,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,312,000 after acquiring an additional 490,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $27,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 135,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,079.32. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Linetsky sold 2,059 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $46,039.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,096.44. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,014 shares of company stock valued at $157,041 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PHR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.52 million, a PE ratio of -162.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.