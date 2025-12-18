Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 219,341 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. $PK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,341 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 563.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 487,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PK opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.