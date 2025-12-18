Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,294 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $335.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.61 and a 200-day moving average of $322.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.