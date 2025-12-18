Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acuity were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acuity in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acuity by 7.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $350.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.92. Acuity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.81 and a 52-week high of $379.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

Acuity ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.30 earnings per share. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acuity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total transaction of $1,638,978.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,106.16. The trade was a 42.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Acuity

About Acuity

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

