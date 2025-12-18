Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $198.47 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $5,906,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,389 shares in the company, valued at $39,058,826.32. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 4,827 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $948,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 110,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,717.18. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,895 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,296. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.82.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

