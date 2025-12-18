Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellium SE $CSTM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 949,140 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Constellium were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,034.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $19,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 79.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 222,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 636.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 235,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 203,857 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

