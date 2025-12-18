Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 330,814 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after purchasing an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,888,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after buying an additional 275,023 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,264,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,185,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 179,902 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 1.4%

OUT stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.63.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at OUTFRONT Media

In related news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

