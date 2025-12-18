Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,828 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 488,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 46,805 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,398.95. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,878,351.95. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $183.44 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.79.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

