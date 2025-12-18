Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 77,035 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 304,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,035 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in BorgWarner by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Columbia Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $141,536.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,437.65. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,336. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.66 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.94%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

