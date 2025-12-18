129,364 Shares in nLight $LASR Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in nLight by 162.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in nLight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of nLight by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of nLight from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLight from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on nLight from $33.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

In other nLight news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $443,744.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,010.08. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 15,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $548,129.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,285,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,483,813.20. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,514 shares of company stock worth $3,911,043. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $34.66 on Thursday. nLight has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

