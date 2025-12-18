Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 207.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,656 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $43,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

In other news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 1,251,909 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $11,267,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,292,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,635,083. This trade represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 362,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,714. This represents a 80.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,597,968 shares of company stock valued at $293,381,712. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.04. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. The company had revenue of $450.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

