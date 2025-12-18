Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $771,465.78 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $771,465.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,318,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,665,891.16. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

On Monday, December 15th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $776,318.94.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $731,333.88.

On Monday, December 8th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $709,587.99.

On Friday, December 5th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $715,001.13.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $736,840.35.

On Monday, December 1st, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $690,362.01.

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $702,961.56.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on URBN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 900.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 969,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,287,000 after purchasing an additional 873,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,429,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,879,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after acquiring an additional 540,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.