Maryfrances Mccourt Sells 20,000 Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,346.36. This trade represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMKR

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.