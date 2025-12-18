Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Sanofi $SNY

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 4.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.