Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 64,855 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,855 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in nCino by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 781,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after acquiring an additional 151,945 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in nCino by 458.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in nCino by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised shares of nCino from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

nCino Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.53. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.910 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.210-0.220 EPS. Research analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $122,107.11. Following the sale, the insider owned 229,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,466.94. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $112,350.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,664.26. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,942 shares of company stock valued at $811,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Stories

