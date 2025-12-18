Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Cencora by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $343.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.47. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 227.15% and a net margin of 0.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.25.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

