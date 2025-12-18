John Pasquesi Sells 8,800 Shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider John Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $828,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,267,488.52. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $82.44 and a 1-year high of $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

