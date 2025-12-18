Timothy Burkhardt Sells 12,183 Shares of Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,064,916.03. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,634.30. The trade was a 26.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

SKY opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Champion Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Champion Homes in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

