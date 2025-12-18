Steven Kent Beaver Sells 5,492 Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $601,538.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,447.04. This trade represents a 12.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Kent Beaver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 5th, Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,452 shares of Aflac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $377,165.52.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.55.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aflac by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 128,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

