TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 346,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $43,068.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,813.88. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Mayer sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $624,547.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,250,988.20. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,445. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised TTM Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTM Technologies stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.