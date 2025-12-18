Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,830 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,830 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLJP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 430,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

