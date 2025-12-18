Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 20,250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,629 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,578,000 after purchasing an additional 601,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,191,885. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $5,760,877.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock worth $21,799,375 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $112.18.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 652.83%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

