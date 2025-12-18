Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in AECOM $ACM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AECOM were worth $10,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AECOM by 38.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:ACM opened at $96.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. AECOM has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. AECOM had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AECOM from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.