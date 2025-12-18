Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,876 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,504,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,311,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,283 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,368 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,044,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $18,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.82. Antero Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $19.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.