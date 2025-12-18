Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 71.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 82.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

