Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.43 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.