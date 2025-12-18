Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,209 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
RSG opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.43 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.
