Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 121.3% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 737,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,718,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $184.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $122.37 and a one year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.