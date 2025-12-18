XOMA Royalty (XOMA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/15/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – XOMA Royalty was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/12/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/11/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $104.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2025 – XOMA Royalty was given a new $76.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – XOMA Royalty had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – XOMA Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/15/2025 – XOMA Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2025 – XOMA Royalty was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/20/2025 – XOMA Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

In other news, CEO Owen Hughes acquired 100,000 shares of XOMA Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,100. This represents a 5,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $155,836.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,543.21. This represents a 12.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

